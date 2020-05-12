Beaver Smack: Beavs heating up in recruiting?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon State Beavers are starting to heat up in the recruiting battles across the conference.

After landing some big-time prospects in the class of 2021, football head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff look to continue to build momentum and take another step in building a dominant program.

Joining this podcast episode is Brendan Slaughter, managing editor for BeaversEdge.com. Slaughter joins the show and breaks down the latest on the Beavers recruiting and some of the major players the Beavers have in their sights.

Also, Slaughter breaks down the latest with the men’s basketball transfers, and what to expect from the Beavers.