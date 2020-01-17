Beaver Smack: Beavs Hoops look to build on big win

FILE IMAGE: Fans dance with Benny the Beaver the Oregon State mascot during an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a tough loss at home to the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Oregon State Beavers men’s basketball team responded exactly how they needed to by dominating the 24th-ranked Arizona Wildcats in an 82-65 home win.

Now, the Beavers look to keep momentum on their side as they travel to Seattle to face a struggling Huskies team. The Beavers currently have a 15 game losing streak in Seattle and are looking to break their curse.

Joining the Beaver Smack Podcast is Carter Bahns, a staff writer for Beaver Blitz. He breaks down what exactly went right for the Beavers and how they dominated the Wildcats. He also breaks down what a win in Seattle could mean for the team going forward.