Beaver Smack: Beavs Hoops look to build on big win

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a tough loss at home to the Arizona State Sun Devils, the Oregon State Beavers men’s basketball team responded exactly how they needed to by dominating the 24th-ranked Arizona Wildcats in an 82-65 home win.
Now, the Beavers look to keep momentum on their side as they travel to Seattle to face a struggling Huskies team. The Beavers currently have a 15 game losing streak in Seattle and are looking to break their curse.
Joining the Beaver Smack Podcast is Carter Bahns, a staff writer for Beaver Blitz. He breaks down what exactly went right for the Beavers and how they dominated the Wildcats. He also breaks down what a win in Seattle could mean for the team going forward.
