Beaver Smack: Beyond football

Sports

Beyond Football program director and former OSU kicker Alexis Serna joins Beaver Smack

PORTLAND (KOIN) — It’s an experience that most college athletes share: the moment you can no longer play the sport you love.

For many, it’s unclear what happens next when it’s time to hang up the cleats. Luckily for the Beavers, they have a program called Beyond Football. Program director and former Oregon State kicker Alexis Serna joins the Beaver Smack to break down what exactly the program is, and how it helps develop athletes to take the next step once they are done with athletics.

Also joining the show, is Carter Bahns, a staff writer for Beaver Blitz. He breaks down where the Beavers men’s basketball team is going after a disappointing loss at home to the Colorado Buffaloes. 

