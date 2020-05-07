Beaver Smack: Harlow, Collins join the show

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The show will go on! Though sports are on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Beaver Smack is reaching out to current and former players to talk about their experiences at Oregon State.

Joining the podcast is former Oregon State and current Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Sean Harlow.

Harlow joins the show and gives listeners a life update as he talks about his time as a Beaver and, even though he was highly recruited by dozens of schools, why he chose the Beavers, and talks about being a current NFL player and the experience.

Also, Damir Collins, the No. 1 overall high school recruit in Oregon, joins the show to explain why the Beavers made it into his top four schools.