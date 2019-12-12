Beaver Smack: Hoops, recruiting and more

Closings
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the football season over for the Beavers, the focus now shifts to recruiting for the upcoming season and men’s and women’s basketball for the Beaver Smack podcast.

Joining the show is Angie Machado, publisher and owner of Beaver Blitz. Machado breaks down the latest recruiting news as well as gives her take on the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the recent success they have been having. 

Also, Beavers star forward Ethan Thompson joins the show to break down his thoughts on the season so far and his expectations for himself and the team the rest of the season. 

Listen to Beaver Smack on iTunes, Podbean or Spotify, or listen to it below:

