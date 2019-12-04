Beaver Smack: Improved, but not there yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Beavers came up short in the 123rd Civil War losing to their rivals the Oregon Ducks 24-10, bringing the 2019 season to an end.

The Beavers finished the season 5-7 and exceeded all expectations, but just missed the postseason by one win.

That being said, 2019 is the best season the Beavers have had since 2014 and now, Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have some great momentum from which to build going into the offseason.

Joining Beaver Smack is Carter Bahns, a staff writer for BeaverBlitz. He gives us the latest transfer updates, recruiting updates, and breaks down what these seniors have done for the program.

Listen to Beaver Smack on iTunes, Podbean or Spotify, or listen to it below: