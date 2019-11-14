Beaver Smack: Can the Beavers get a win at home?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a big-time win over the Arizona Wildcats, the Beavers dropped a tough game at home against the Washington Huskies over the weekend, and are looking to recover from it with another home game this Saturday against Arizona State.

Last Saturday’s game was the best defensive performance the Beavers have had against the Huskies in over five years, giving up just 19 points and scoring a touchdown off an interception. That being said, this was arguably the worst offensive game the Beavers have had this season recording just 119 yards of total offense and just 8 yards in the second half.

The Beavers now are back at home to face off against a very disciplined Arizona State team who the Beavers have not defeated since 2014.

Joining Beaver Smack is Carter Bahns, a staff writer for BeaverBlitz. He breaks down the injury updates for the Beavers and gives us updates from Coach Smith’s Monday press conference.

Also, former Oregon State quarterback Darell Garretson breaks down exactly what went wrong for the Beavers and how they can improve areas of their game in order to score some points against the Sun Devils.

Listen to the full podcast below or download it now on iTunes, Google Play, Podbean or Spotify