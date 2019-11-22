Beaver Smack: Can the Beavers become bowl eligible?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beavers are coming off a big-time 35-34 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils, and the Beavers are now just one game away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2013.

Jake Luton headlined a big senior night win in the last home game for the Beavers with 288 passing yards and four touchdowns. Now, the Beavers look to keep the momentum going with a big time match up against a vulnerable Washington State team.

Joining the Beaver Smack podcast is Carter Bahns, a staff writer for Beaver Blitz. He shares the latest news and notes, breaking down some interesting tidbits from head coach Jonathan Smith’s Monday press conference. He also gives the latest injury updates and who fans can expect to see play in Saturday’s game.

Also, former Oregon State quarterback Darell Garretson breaks down exactly what worked for the Beavers and how they can attack the Cougars’ struggling defense.

