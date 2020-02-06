Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Beaver Smack: Signing day

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Signing Day for Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff as they look to continue to build the Beavers program back up. 

Joining Beaver Smack podcast is the Beavers offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. He breaks down last season for the Beavers offensive line and why they surprised so many people. He also shares what made a handful of players so special and what the future holds for the offensive line.

Also, BeaverBlitz owner and publisher Angie Machado joins the podcast to share her thoughts on signing day and the latest recruits to sign to Smith and the Beavers

To finish things off, Ethan Brady, a longtime Beaver fan, joins the show to give his opinion on where the program is headed. 

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AJ in Action

More AJ in Action

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget