Beaver Smack: Signing day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s Signing Day for Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff as they look to continue to build the Beavers program back up.

Joining Beaver Smack podcast is the Beavers offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. He breaks down last season for the Beavers offensive line and why they surprised so many people. He also shares what made a handful of players so special and what the future holds for the offensive line.

Also, BeaverBlitz owner and publisher Angie Machado joins the podcast to share her thoughts on signing day and the latest recruits to sign to Smith and the Beavers

To finish things off, Ethan Brady, a longtime Beaver fan, joins the show to give his opinion on where the program is headed.