Beaver Smack: Spring football season instead?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The entire college football season is currently in jeopardy due to COVID-19.

A question that has been raised is if there isn’t a fall season, when could there be a football season?

Joining Beaver Smack is Angie Machado, publisher and owner of BeaverBlitz.com. Angie joins the show and gives the latest insight into the Beavers’ football season, a positive COVID-19 test, and more.

