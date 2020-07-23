Beaver Smack: Spring football season instead?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The entire college football season is currently in jeopardy due to COVID-19.
A question that has been raised is if there isn’t a fall season, when could there be a football season?
Joining Beaver Smack is Angie Machado, publisher and owner of BeaverBlitz.com. Angie joins the show and gives the latest insight into the Beavers’ football season, a positive COVID-19 test, and more.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.