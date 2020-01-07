Beaver Smack: The legend of Sydney Wiese

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Basketball season is in full swing for the third-ranked Beavers women’s basketball team and they continue to dominate their competition as they sit with a 14-0 record on the season.
Joining this week’s episode of Beaver Smack is Oregon State legendary point guard Sydney Wiese, where she shares her experience as a member of the Beavers, and why her time there was so successful.
She also breaks down the current Oregon State women’s team and explains why the program continues to succeed.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.