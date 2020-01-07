Live Now
Beaver Smack: The legend of Sydney Wiese

Oregon State’s Sydney Wiese reacts after scoring in the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Basketball season is in full swing for the third-ranked Beavers women’s basketball team and they continue to dominate their competition as they sit with a 14-0 record on the season.

Joining this week’s episode of Beaver Smack is Oregon State legendary point guard Sydney Wiese, where she shares her experience as a member of the Beavers, and why her time there was so successful.

She also breaks down the current Oregon State women’s team and explains why the program continues to succeed.

