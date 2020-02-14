Beaver Smack: Unfair expectations?

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN) — An interesting topic in college football that always seems to rile someone up is coaching.

Coaches are able to take whatever job they want and not be penalized, unlike many players when they plan to transfer elsewhere. The most recent example is Colorado’s Mel Tucker, who publicly said he planned on staying at the University of Colorado and then, soon after that, accepted the head football coach role at Michigan State.

Joining Beaver Smack is former Oregon State and NFL defensive back James Dockery. He shares his thoughts on the controversial topic, what he thinks the coaches should do when wanting to take a new position and whether or not fans should bash them.

