Beaver Smack: Upcoming doc spotlights 2001 season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 2001 Oregon State Beavers Football team was one of the best in the program’s history.

This team finished with a 12-1 record and was a field goal away from playing in the National Championship game. Ultimately, they settled for a 41-9 thrashing of ninth-ranked Notre Dame.

Alex Crawford, a multimedia producer, is in the process of creating a documentary on the 2001 Beavers team. He joins the Beaver Smack podcast to share stories and experiences he had meeting the players from this team.

