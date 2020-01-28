Beaver Smack: What does 2020 look like for the Beavs?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 2020 Oregon State football schedule has been released and the Beavers are looking to build off an encouraging 5-7 season under second-year head coach Jonathan Smith.

Joining Beaver Smack podcast is Oregon State great and former NFL cornerback James Dockery.

Dockery hops on to break down the Beavers schedule and give his thoughts on how many games the Beavers could win, teams the Beavers could upset, as well as teams that could upset the Beavers.