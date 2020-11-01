Beavers announce redshirt junior Tristan Gebbia as starting QB

Gebbia, the Beavers open the season at home against Washington State on Nov 7

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Beavers have officially named their starting quarterback for the Beavers’ season opener against the Washington State Cougars. Redshirt Junior and University of Nebraska transfer Tristan Gebbia will have a chance to lead the Beavers and fill the void as quarterback after the loss of Jake Luton to the NFL.

Coach Smith praised Gebbia and explained why he deserved the starting job saying, “Tristan had a great camp, and I feel like he gives us the best chance to score some points.”

While Gebbia was excited about the news, he knows there is more work to be done.

“This isn’t the end of the rainbow, I know there is so much more work to be done, but it is a high honor,” said Gebbia.

Gebbia and the Beavers open the season at home against the Washington State Cougars on November 7.