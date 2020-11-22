Beavers come up clutch in 4th quarter to beat California

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia passed for a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and was on the receiving end of a score in the Beavers’ 31-27 victory over California.

Gebbia is the first Pac-12 quarterback since 1996 to account for touchdowns via the air, ground and as a receiver. Gebbia’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:30 remaining, set up by Jesiah Irish’s blocked punt, gave Oregon State its final lead.

California drove to the Beavers’ 10 late in the fourth quarter, but on first-and-goal Chase Garbers’ pass was tipped by Hamilcar Rashed Jr. and intercepted by fellow linebacker John McCartan.

