Beavers extend Jonathan Smith’s contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After another stepping stone season, finishing 5-7, the Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith received a contract extension two weeks ago from the university.

KOIN obtained the details for Smith’s contract.

Beginning this year, Smith will make $2.4 million with an annual increase of $100,000. Smith made $1.9 million annually in his original contract.

In the next three years, Smith is eligible to add a year to his extension if the Beavers win at least six games.

Other incentives include regular-season wins. Smith will make an additional $100,000 if he leads Oregon State to 10 wins in a season, and an additional $75,000 if he wins nine.