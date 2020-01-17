Beavers extend Jonathan Smith’s contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After another stepping stone season, finishing 5-7, the Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith received a contract extension two weeks ago from the university.
KOIN obtained the details for Smith’s contract.
Beginning this year, Smith will make $2.4 million with an annual increase of $100,000. Smith made $1.9 million annually in his original contract.
In the next three years, Smith is eligible to add a year to his extension if the Beavers win at least six games.
Other incentives include regular-season wins. Smith will make an additional $100,000 if he leads Oregon State to 10 wins in a season, and an additional $75,000 if he wins nine.
