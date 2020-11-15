Beavers fall to Huskies, making it second straight loss

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean McGrew rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, Dylan Morris added a 1-yard TD plunge, and Washington opened the Jimmy Lake era as head coach with a 27-21 win over Oregon State.
McGrew was part of a multifaceted rushing attack by Washington that rolled up 267 yards rushing.
Jermar Jefferson rushed for 133 yards and a TD for Oregon State, his 12th career 100-yard rushing game.
The Beavers lost their second straight after falling to Washington State in their season opener.
