Beavers fall to Huskies, making it second straight loss

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson (6) scores a touchdown against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean McGrew rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, Dylan Morris added a 1-yard TD plunge, and Washington opened the Jimmy Lake era as head coach with a 27-21 win over Oregon State.

McGrew was part of a multifaceted rushing attack by Washington that rolled up 267 yards rushing.

Jermar Jefferson rushed for 133 yards and a TD for Oregon State, his 12th career 100-yard rushing game.

The Beavers lost their second straight after falling to Washington State in their season opener.

