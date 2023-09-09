CORVALLIS, Ore. (KOIN) — For Oregon State Beaver fans, opening day in 2023 was a moment of joy at Reser Stadium — and for Reser Stadium.

Saturday’s game against UC Davis was the first game at the $161 million west side remodel at Reser Stadium. Capacity is 35,548 with the potential for 36,000 with standing room.

Fans were thrilled. Some remembered when the stadium had “metal seats and it was freezing cold.” Others said it used to look like a high school stadium and “now we’ve got a stadium that looks like it should for Oregon State fans.”

Oh, by the way, the Beavers blew out UC Davis, 55-7.

