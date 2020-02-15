Beavers open 2020 season with a win over New Mexico

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 25th-ranked Oregon State Beavers baseball team opened up their 2020 season with a dominating 11-4 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

Friday’s game is the first win for the Beavers under new head coach Mitch Canham.

The Beavers came out hot and got the bats going early in the first inning, scoring nine straight runs. Alex McGarry for the Beavers highlighted the first inning with smashing a three-run homer to center field.

Then, later in the bottom of the second, Troy Claunch for the Beavers launched a solo home run to left field to extend the Beavers lead to 10-1.

After the Beavers jumped out to the lead, neither team was able to get on the board until the bottom of the sixth when Kyler McMahan led off with a single, stole second and then advanced to third; Troy Claunch singled to left himself, leaving McMahan to score, extending the Beavers lead to 11-1.

Oregon State was held scoreless for the remainder of the game but the Lobos were able to score three more runs before the Beavers ended the game with a fly out to left field, sealing the 11-4 win.