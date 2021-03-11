Beavers overcome double digit deficit; upset UCLA to advance in conference tournament

UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) fouls Oregon State’s Roman Silva (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 men’s tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Warith Alatishe scored a career-high 22 points with 10 rebounds, Ethan Thompson scored all 18 of his points after halftime and Oregon State rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat UCLA 83-79 in overtime in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

Oregon State will play regular-season champion Oregon on Friday in the semifinals. Jarod Lucas finished with 17 points and made five 3-pointers for Oregon State. Jules Bernard had with 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead UCLA (17-9), which lost its fourth straight game.