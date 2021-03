Oregon State guard Jarod Lucas (2) tries to protect the ball from Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half of a men’s college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State is headed to its first men’s Sweet 16 appearance since 1982 after the 12th-seeded Beavers upset the No. 4 seed Oklahoma State Cowboys 80-70 on Sunday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Ethan Thompson finished with 26 points and seven rebounds, to help Oregon State secure the win over the Cowboys.

The Beavers will now take on Loyola of Chicago.

More to come.