Beavers wrap up 2020 season with loss to Sun Devils

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)– The 2020 football season for the Oregon State Beavers has been a rollercoaster of emotions and their match up with the Arizona State Sun Devils was no different, after the Beavers ended their season with a 46-33 loss.

Heading into this game, all five of the Beavers losses this season have come from a touchdown or less. Against the Sun Devils though, this Beavers team looked like it didn’t have any fight in them left.

The first drive of the game for the Beavers started exactly how they wanted, coming out and forcing a quick three and out for the ASU offense. It led to the offense going 12 plays down the field for 67 yards and was capped off by a beautiful pass from sophomore quarterback Chance Nolan to junior receiver Tyjon Lindsey for the Beaver touchdown to take the 7-0 lead.

That lead wouldn’t hold too long for the Beavers as ASU would storm back and answer right away with a touchdown of their own. From there, it seemed like the life was sucked right out of the Beavers and all three phases of the game. ASU dynamic quarterback Jayden Daniels rushed for the 7-yard touchdown after the Beavers failed to get anything going on offense and they jumped out to the 13-7 lead.

From there, the Beavers’ struggles on offense continued; after a quick three and out, ASU blocked the Beavers punt attempt which then gave them great field position. ASU took full advantage and Daniels let loose a 53-yard pass to Geordon Porter for the 53-yard touchdown and ASU jumped out to a 19-7 lead after the failed two-point conversion from ASU.

Later on in the second quarter, ASU continued to out duel the Beavers and controlled the clock and the tempo of the game and marched down the field in seven plays and capped it off with a touchdown extending the lead to 26-7 late in the second quarter.

Just when all hope seemed to be lost, the Beavers offense finally caught fire after some impressive offensive play calling and wildcat quarterback Jack Colletto muscling his way into the end zone for the Beavers making the score 26-15 after a successful two point conversion from the Beavers right before the half.

The second half of this game was dominated by ASU specifically on the ground. After an interception was thrown by Chance Nolan to open up the half, ASU’s Daniels took the ball 53-yards to the house and extended the ASU lead 33-15.

The Beavers answered back with a quarterback touchdown of their own from Colletto again this time, it was from 11 yards and that closed the ASU lead 33-21.

But, the ASU rushing attack proved to just be too much for the Beavers and Sun Devils running back Rachaad White exploded for a touchdown run to extend the lead 40-21.

The Beavers refused to give up though and attacked the ASU defense through the air, with Nolan launched a 30 yard pass to recover Tre’Shaun Harrison for the Beaver touchdown making the score 40-27.

However, ASU proved to be just too much for the Beavers in this game and outplayed them on all three phases of the game heading into the fourth quarter as ASU just controlled the clock the rest of the game and ended the Beavers season with a blow-out win with a final score of 46-33.