Behind-The-Scenes | Seahawks Home Opener

Seattle, Wash. (KOIN) — Sunday Night Football, under the lights, against the New England Patriots. Those three things normally equate to thousands upon thousands of 12s flocking down to CenturyLink Field, known as one of the hardest places to play for visiting teams, to make sure their voices are heard and disruptive.

Not in 2020.

When Cam Newton and Bill Belichick took to the field for the Seahawks 2020 home opener, it wasn’t a deafening level of ‘boos’ that rained down on them, it was an easy-to-ignore soundtrack that if you really listened, you could discern was the noise of disapproval.

Instead of thousands in attendance, there were hundreds. They were all team personnel and members of the media.

I, AJ McCord, got to be one of those hundreds. So for all those fans wondering what it actually sounded like when the Seahawks stopped the Patriots in the red zone to secure the victory, I put together this vlog to try and bring you along. To take you inside a place I can’t wait to be packed once more.