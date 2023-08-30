PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Your home for Local Sports, Portland’s CW, is expanding its broadcast partnerships of local sports properties this fall with the addition of Pacific University to its lineup.

This fall, viewers can catch 35 games on Portland’s CW (see full table below) including ACC Football, Linfield University, George Fox University, Portland State University, University of Portland, Portland Winterhawks, and Pacific University, with more games to be scheduled.

“It’s all about sports on Portland’s CW this fall, and we’re delighted to expand our local sports broadcasts of the Northwest Conference this year to include Linfield University, George Fox University, and now Pacific University,” Tom Keeler Vice President & General Manager of KOIN, and Portland’s CW (KRCW) said.

The nine local NWC games will be programmed along with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and will air on doubleheaders Saturdays this fall on Portland’s CW.

“Viewers are now able to watch local student athletes from Linfield, George Fox and Pacific compete live on broadcast television to viewers across the Portland-Salem-Vancouver DMA on free, over-the-air television, and we are delighted to bring these games and stories to a local audience,” Keeler added.

The football action on Portland’s CW kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m. with George Fox taking on Howard Payne followed by Pacific University taking on Chapman in prime time.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with Portland’s CW this fall and bring Boxer football to the airways in the Portland metro area,” Pacific Director of Athletics Keith Buckley said. “Showcasing the Northwest Conference on television is a nod to the highly competitive football played in this region.”

DateTimeSportTeams
Saturday, Sept. 24 p.m.FootballGeorge Fox vs. Howard Payne
7 p.m.FootballPacific vs. Chapman
Saturday, Sept. 93:30 p.m.FootballCincinnati vs. Pitt
7 p.m.FootballPacific vs. George Fox
Saturday, Sept. 1611 a.m.FootballVMI vs. NC State
Saturday, Sept. 2310 a.m.GolfLIV Golf Chicago
3:30 p.m.FootballACC Game TBA
7 p.m.W. SoccerU. Portland vs. Cal Poly
Sunday, Sept. 2410 a.m.GolfLIV Golf Chicago
Thursday, Sept. 286 p.m.W. VolleyballU. Portland vs. Loyola Marymount
Saturday, Sept. 3011 a.m.FootballACC Game TBA
4 p.m.FootballGeroge Fox vs. Lweis & Clark
Saturday, Oct. 711 a.m.FootballACC Game TBA
Saturday, Oct. 1412:30 p.m.FootballLinfield vs. George Fox
3:30 p.m.FootballACC Game TBA
7 p.m.M. SoccerU. Portland vs. Oregon State
Saturday, Oct. 2110 a.m.GolfLIV Golf Miami
3:30 p.m.FootballACC Game TBA
7 p.m.FootballGeorge Fox vs. Willamette
Sunday, Oct. 2210 a.m.GolfLIV Golf Miami
Saturday, Oct. 2811 a.m.FootballACC Game TBA
4 p.m.FootballGeorge Fox vs. Pacific Luthern
Saturday, Nov. 411 a.m.FootballACC Game TBA
4 p.m.FootballPacific University vs. Willamette
7 p.m.W. SoccerU. Portland vs. Santa Clara
Friday, Nov. 106 p.m.W. BasketballU. Portland vs. Villanova
Saturday, Nov. 1111 a.m.FootballACC Game TBA
4 p.m.FootballGeorge Fox vs. Pacific University
7 p.m.FootballPortland State vs. Montana
Sunday, Nov. 122 p.m.M. BasketballU. Portland vs. UC Riverside
Saturday, Nov. 1812:30 p.m.FootballACC Game TBA
3:30 p.m.FootballACC Game TBA
Saturday, Nov. 2511 a.m.FootballACC Game TBA
Thursday, Nov. 306 p.m.W. BasketballU. Portland vs. Oregon
Sunday, Dec. 32 p.m.M. BasketballU. Portland vs. Air Force
Saturday, Dec. 96 p.m.HockeyPortland Winterhawks vs. Seattle
Saturday, Dec. 166 p.m.HockeyPortland Winterhawks vs. Spokane