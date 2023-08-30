PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Your home for Local Sports, Portland’s CW, is expanding its broadcast partnerships of local sports properties this fall with the addition of Pacific University to its lineup.

This fall, viewers can catch 35 games on Portland’s CW (see full table below) including ACC Football, Linfield University, George Fox University, Portland State University, University of Portland, Portland Winterhawks, and Pacific University, with more games to be scheduled.

“It’s all about sports on Portland’s CW this fall, and we’re delighted to expand our local sports broadcasts of the Northwest Conference this year to include Linfield University, George Fox University, and now Pacific University,” Tom Keeler Vice President & General Manager of KOIN, and Portland’s CW (KRCW) said.

The nine local NWC games will be programmed along with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and will air on doubleheaders Saturdays this fall on Portland’s CW.

“Viewers are now able to watch local student athletes from Linfield, George Fox and Pacific compete live on broadcast television to viewers across the Portland-Salem-Vancouver DMA on free, over-the-air television, and we are delighted to bring these games and stories to a local audience,” Keeler added.

The football action on Portland’s CW kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m. with George Fox taking on Howard Payne followed by Pacific University taking on Chapman in prime time.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with Portland’s CW this fall and bring Boxer football to the airways in the Portland metro area,” Pacific Director of Athletics Keith Buckley said. “Showcasing the Northwest Conference on television is a nod to the highly competitive football played in this region.”