BIG3 Playoffs coming to Moda Center

Joe Johnson of the Triplets takes a shot over C.J. Watson, Stephen Jackson, and Donte Greene of Killer 3s during the BIG3 Championship at Staples Center in 2019 (Photo by Harry How/BIG3 via Getty Images)

Playoffs to take place in Portland on Saturday, August 22

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the Trailblazers’ season will have been over for months, NBA stars are set to hit the hardwood at the Moda Center this summer.

BIG3, the popular 3-on-3 basketball league that features dozens of ex-NBA players, announced the league’s playoffs will take place at the Moda Center on Saturday, August 22.

Former Blazers number one pick Greg Oden currently plays for the Aliens.

Following the first game of the season on June 20, the BIG3 will take its fourth season on the road again, making stops in several new cities. In addition to Portland, the new cities include Memphis, Minneapolis, Washington D.C., Sacramento, and Hartford.

“All of the cities we’re visiting this season are known to have some of the most passionate and knowledgeable sports fans in the world, and we can’t wait to bring them the BIG3,” said league co-founder Ice Cube in a release. “Whether we’ve visited a city before or if it’s our first time in town, this year fans in the arena will be treated to something special with BIG3 games, featuring our new one-on-one Bring the Fire rule and entertainment acts every weekend.”

Ticket sale information will be released in the coming days.