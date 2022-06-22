Grant was born in Portland and is the son of Harvey Grant, who played for the Blazers from 1993-96.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One day before the NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers picked up a long-sought-after acquisition that will be expected to improve the squad immediately.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Detroit Pistons had traded Jerami Grant to Portland for a 2025 first-round pick via Milwaukee. Grant was born in Portland and is the son of Harvey Grant, who played for the Blazers from 1993-96.

A nine-year NBA veteran, Grant’s last two seasons with the Detroit Pistons were the best of his career. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 22.3 points per game (ppg) during the 2020-21 campaign. Last year, Grant poured in 19.2 ppg in 47 games.

Along with being a solid scorer, the 28-year-old is considered an above-average defender and should help the Blazers improve on both ends of the floor.