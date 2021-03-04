Blazers’ Anfernee Simons plans for splash in Dunk Contest

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 08: Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons #1 dunks during the first half against the LA Clippers in an NBA basketball game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 8, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Trail Blazers’ Anfernee Simons has a chance to make a big splash in this year’s NBA Dunk contest.

“It’s going to be a good coming out party for me,” the young guard told KOIN 6 News.

Simons has been in the spotlight before with his ability to jump and preform jaw-dropping dunks, but some in the NBA haven’t had a chance to get a glimpse of what Simons can do, so he wants to take full advantage of it.

“It’s gonna be big for me just to get my name out there,” Simons said. “Just to put people on notice of different things I can do is what I’m excited for.”

Even though the dunks and athletic ability seem all but effortless for Simons, he highlights that it hasn’t always been that way.

“I definitely wasn’t the most athletic guy growing up. I think it kind of kicked in middle of high school, sophomore or junior year of high school.”

Simons adds, “I’d just been working out with a strength trainer when I was like in 8th grade and all of a sudden all of that strength training just kicked in one day and I started jumping high.”

One thing for Simons, he has last season’s NBA dunk contest winner as a teammate in Derrick Jones Jr., which gives him a distinct advantage.

“He told me it’s going to be a lot of fun, you know, just do things that nobody else has done, which that’s hard to say because a lot of guys have done everything at this point so and just make sure you make your dunks, that’s the main point, if you make it the first time that says a lot in itself.”