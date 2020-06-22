Blazers’ Ariza opts out of NBA return for son: report

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Trail Blazers small-forward Trevor Ariza has reportedly decided to opt out of participating in the NBA’s return action in Orlando.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s sources, Ariza, who is currently involved in a custody case for his 12-year-old son, chose his responsibilities as a parent over competing in the restart of the season, which was derailed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The 15-year veteran was traded from the Kings to the Blazers in February and has since averaged 11 points and 4.8 rebounds in his 21 games with the Blazers.
With Ariza’s absence from the NBA restart, younger players will have to step up into a bigger role for the Blazers.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.