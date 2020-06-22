Blazers’ Ariza opts out of NBA return for son: report

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) shoots between Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and forward Trevor Ariza (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Trail Blazers small-forward Trevor Ariza has reportedly decided to opt out of participating in the NBA’s return action in Orlando.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski’s sources, Ariza, who is currently involved in a custody case for his 12-year-old son, chose his responsibilities as a parent over competing in the restart of the season, which was derailed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Sources: Ariza has been involved in a custody case over his 12-year old son, and mother’s choice of granting a court-ordered one month visitation period during league’s quarantine of teams in Orlando left Ariza to choose those parenting responsibilities over competing in restart. https://t.co/STYQi2RGDW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2020

The 15-year veteran was traded from the Kings to the Blazers in February and has since averaged 11 points and 4.8 rebounds in his 21 games with the Blazers.

With Ariza’s absence from the NBA restart, younger players will have to step up into a bigger role for the Blazers.