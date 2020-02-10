Blazers beat Heat in Iguodala’s debut for Miami

Sports

Andre Iguodala had two points in his first game since the NBA Finals

by: ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN/The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, dribbles the ball around, Miami Heat guard Andre Iguodala, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday , Feb. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Damian Lillard had 33 points and eight assists, Gary Trent Jr. scored 22 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Miami 115-109 in Andre Iguodala’s debut with the Heat.

Iguodala had two points in his first game since the NBA Finals.

Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 17 rebounds against his former team, including a pair of free throws with 11.5 seconds left that gave Portland a seven-point lead.

Goran Dragic had 27 points for Miami, which played without Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro. Duncan Robinson had 19 points, but just four after halftime.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AJ in Action

More AJ in Action

Athlete of the Week

More Athlete of the Week

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget