Blazers choose social justice messages for jerseys ahead of Orlando restart

Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, center, joins other demonstrators in Portland, Ore., during a protest against police brutality and racism, sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

The Blazers are heading to Orlando ahead of the NBA season restart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The NBA is allowing players to show messages supporting social justice on the back of their jerseys during the league’s restart in Orlando and many Portland Trail Blazers stars have chosen what their message.

Blazers superstar Damian Lillard’s jersey for the first four days of Orlando will say, “How Many More?”

The other half of Portland’s star tandem, CJ McCollum, is open about his passion for better education. The back of his jersey will say “Education Reform.”

Carmelo Anthony says he’s still thinking about what he will put on his jersey, but told KOIN 6 News “it will be something that’s meaningful to me, that’s along the lines of what I’ve been talking about and preaching and harping on and just something that I stand on and believe in.”

Blazers’ center Jusuf Nurkic, who will make his long-awaited return to the basketball court after nearly 14 months of rehabbing a broken left leg, will display “Equality.”

Zach Collins, Portland’s anticipated starting power forward, says his first choice for his jersey is “Black Lives Matter.” His second choice is “Equality.”

Guard Anfernee Simons jersey will read, “I Can’t Breathe.” He says it is “to remind people of the way police treat African-Americans in this country & to remember the words some of the victims have said before they were murdered.”

Another Blazers’ guard is borrowing a personal statement used during the 1960s to fight against oppression, with his jersey reading “I am a man.”