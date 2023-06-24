'I appreciate the organization for believing in me'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The only moment that Scoot Henderson acted like a rookie in his introductory press conference on Saturday came during the most stereotypical moment of those sort of press conferences.

All of the Blazers rookies were asked to hold up their jerseys for a picture.

Scoot, unlike the other two draft picks, held the jersey up by the front, not the back with his last name on it.

He was reminded to turn around the jersey, to which he flashed a big grin as the whole room laughed.

The Blazers 2023 draftees show off their jerseys at a press conference with Head Coach Chauncey Billups, June 24, 2023 (KOIN)

It certainly wasn’t the only time during the press conference that Scoot brought people to smile in the room.

“I just always rely on the gym. I wouldn’t have none of this if it wasn’t for me and my work ethic. Me coming in days that I didn’t want to,” said Henderson of the hype around him. “I always fall back to getting back in the gym. Whenever there’s words like that, generational, special, I know who I am as a person, and that’s what matters.”

Henderson has a motto he lives his life by that embodies that: O.D.D., which stands for overly determined to dominate — a phrase he thought up.

But it doesn’t apply when he’s dribbling a basketball.

“I’m overly determined to be the best version of myself. Overly determined to help people around me and impact everybody’s lives. It’s a way of life. It’s not just things on the basketball court, but also being a great human being,” said the 19-year-old.

Henderson obviously has a maturity about him, but he refuses to have that affect his view of playing basketball.

“It feels like when a kid gets some candy, and his mom was like ‘No’ all day, and he finally gets a piece of candy,” Scoot said of playing. “That’s kind of what that feeling is. It’s kind of hard to describe. It’s a real joy when I’m on the court. It’s a blessing to be there, so why not have fun.”

The word blessing came up twice in the point guard’s press conference.

The second time will make Blazers fans very happy.

“My first workout, I just felt love. The fact that I’m here now, it’s a blessing. I appreciate the organization for believing in me, and I’m going to for sure repay them,” said Henderson.

Maybe it’s fitting that he held the front of the Blazers’ jersey up first, after all.