Blazers founder Harry Glickman dies at 96

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Harry Glickman, who founded the Portland Trail Blazers 50 years ago, died Wednesday. He was 96.

Known as the “father of Oregon professional sports,” Harry Glickman founded the Portland Trail Blazers in 1970 and was often seen on the sidelines even in recent seasons.

Glickman graduated from Lincoln High School before heading to the University of Oregon. He was also a World War II veteran.

Where We Live: Harry Glickman’s pro sports legacy

Glickman brought big-time basketball to Portland.

“I’m very proud of that,” he said. “It’s been a good team and a good franchise. One of the best in our league, and one of the best in any league — in any professional sport.”

In the 1950s, Glickman started a company called “Oregon Attractions,” which promoted everything from pre-season NFL games to ice shows and boxing. But Glickman wanted a team of his own.

There would be no @trailblazers franchise in Portland without the foresight and dedication of my friend Harry Glickman. I join with everybody in #RipCity tonight in thanking this community icon for his vision and mourning his passing. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) June 11, 2020

“So we went into hockey and got the Portland Buckaroos to establish what I think are one of the only two dynasties in the history of sports in Oregon,” Glickman said. “They were great.”

Glickman became the general manager of the Blazers in 1970. That same year, the first-ever Blazer pick — Geoff Petrie — became Co-Rookie of the Year.

Glickman was the team’s general manager until he retired in 1987.

He received the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award from the NBA Hall of Fame in September 2019. His son Marshall and daughter Jennifer accepted the accolade for him since he couldn’t travel to Springfield, Massachusetts.

But his legacy is so much more and certainly one to be proud of.

“I like to think I had a reputation for integrity, and I think I did,” Glickman said. “I hope I was loyal to the people around me that worked with me.”