Blazers get key tiebreaker with 106-101 win over Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 38 points to lead Portland to a 106-101 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers that gave the Trail Blazers the tiebreaker over their Western Conference foe as the season winds to a close.

HUGE win for the Blazers. Controlling their own destiny in the face of adversity!! Man, Blazers peaking at the right time!!🔥👀 #RipCity — Marcus Greaves (@MarcusGreaves_) May 8, 2021

Lillard had five 3-pointers for the Blazers, who were back at home after going 5-1 on a six-game trip.

“I guess we didn’t realize how bad an empty building was because that was like a normal game”



Damian Lillard says he wasn’t sure before the game how big of a difference 10% capacity can make, he’s sure now. @Dame_Lillard | #RipCity — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) May 8, 2021

They were welcomed back to Portland with fans allowed at the Moda Center for the first time this season.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James for the third straight game. Los Angeles has lost eight of its last 10 games.