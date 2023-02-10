News broke Friday afternoon that put the Blazers' trade of Gary Payton II to the Warriors up in the air.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Blazers only made minor trades at the deadline. None were expected to make national headlines, but that changed on Friday.

Right before Blazers GM Joe Cronin was set to address the media that afternoon, news broke that Gary Payton II, who was traded to Golden State on Thursday, had failed his physical on Friday. That information put the trade that involved four teams up in the air.

Even worse, The Athletic reported that Payton II received Toradol shots in Portland to play through a core injury that plagued the guard throughout the offseason and the regular season. The Athletic also alleged that the info had not been passed along to the Warriors before the trade was made and that the Warriors think Payton II is three months out from fully recovering.

“We would not have brought him back if we thought he wasn’t healthy or if he was at risk,” said Cronin at his press conference, claiming he learned of the Toradol report in real-time. “You trust that we did the right thing, and you trust that our process was correct. These reports, you know, I think… The clearance process was proper, so I’ll have to rely on that.”

Cronin reiterated that GPII was cleared to play weeks before the team put him out on the floor. He also said that if the trade was voided, Payton II would have a spot here in Portland. What happens with the trade must be resolved by Saturday.

But of course, Cronin addressed more than just the Gary Payton II trade in a press conference that went 30 minutes.

He knows that the Blazers went out with a whimper at this year’s trade deadline and didn’t hide from it. The stars did not align both literally and metaphorically for the Blazers.

“The goal going into this trade deadline was to be extremely aggressive, so worked it super hard, came up empty,” said Cronin. “I’ll be the first to acknowledge that we’re not big enough, we’re not tall enough, we’re not long enough, we’re not defensive-minded enough. This is something that is going to be a continual push from us.”

The Blazers fanbase certainly pushed back on Thursday when the deadline passed.

Portland only acquired two players who could immediately see playing time in the Blazers rotation in Cam Reddish and Mattise Thybulle—hardly the superstars the fans hoped for.

Between free agency and the trade deadline, the Blazers have continually not been able to make a big splash. Cronin shares the fans’ frustration.

“We want to be championship level as soon as possible, so for us, you know, it’s disappointing,” said Cronin. “We want to get out there, and we would love to have a team out here tonight that is ready to rock. We’re borderline anxious to push all of our chips in. We can’t wait for that moment to happen.”

And they can’t wait for that moment to happen for one reason, or rather one player, in particular.

“We feel extremely obligated to put a great roster around Damian Lillard, and when I say we, that’s from the top,” said Cronin. “Jody and I have had a lot of conversations about how important it is for us to do right by Damian.”