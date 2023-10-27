PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a rough season-opening loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers received more bad news prior to their home opener.

The team announced Friday that star shooting guard Anfernee Simons tore the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) of the right thumb in the game Wednesday night. The injury requires surgery and Simons is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

Simons entered the season as the leading returning scorer from last season in the wake of Damian Lillard’s trade to the Milwaukee Bucks. Simons averaged 21.1 points per game in 2022-23 and shot nearly 45% from beyond the arc.

The Blazers host the Orlando Magic in their home opener Friday night at 7 p.m.