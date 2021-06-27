Blazers hire Chauncey Billups as new head coach

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 20: Commentator Chauncey Billups looks on during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Chauncey Billups was previously an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Sunday evening that they’ve hired Chauncey Billups as the new head coach.

We have named Chauncey Billups as our head coach.

Billups, 44, was previously an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers. He was the 2004 NBA Finals MVP and in his 17-year playing career, he was a five-time NBA All-Star.

Billups was chosen over the Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni and San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon.

Billups is replacing the Trail Blazers former head coach Terry Stotts who coached the team for nine seasons, but parted ways with the team after the team was eliminated in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.