Blazers implement layoffs, pay cuts due to COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the country’s economy, the Portland Trail Blazers announced layoffs within the organization on Wednesday.

About 40 employees in various roles have been laid off, and all employees in a director role, including presidents and vice presidents, have taken a pay cut.

“This is absolutely the most painful decision we have to make as leaders of the organization,” Chris McGowan, Blazers president and CEO, told The Oregonian/OregonLive. “We’ve tried to do this in a way that’s as compassionate as possible during an unprecedented time.”

It’s unclear which roles have been cut.

In mid-March, as the pandemic started, Jody Allen and the Blazers pledged to commit $1.4 million to COVID-19 relief funds.