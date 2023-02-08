The trade comes on the eve of the NBA's trade deadline.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Trail Blazers traded Josh Hart on Wednesday night to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish, a protected first-round pick, Ryan Arcidiacono, and Svi Mykhailuk, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks are sending Portland a lottery protected 2023 first-round pick that turns into four future second-round picks if not used this year, according to ESPN.

Hart was pulled off the court right before the Blazers’ matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday as the news broke.

The Villanova product was a starter for the Blazers this season but had consistently drawn the ire of fans as some felt he wasn’t shooting enough and even shying away from open looks. Hart is currently averaging 9.5 PPG, his lowest PPG average since his sophomore season in the league, when he averaged 7.8 PPG. He also was only averaging shooting 7.1 FGs per game while averaging 33.4 minutes per contest. That is also his lowest average FGs per game since his sophomore campaign, but he only averaged 25.6 minutes per game that season. Hart is having his best rebounding season to date though, averaging 8.2 RPG.

In return, the big get the Blazers receive is Reddish, who hasn’t played in an NBA game since Dec. 3, as he fell out of the Knicks’ rotation. The last game he started in was Nov. 18. In the games he has played in this year, he’s averaging 8.4 PPG and is shooting 45% from the field.

Reddish will be a restricted free agent this summer.