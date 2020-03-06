Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic back from injury on March 15

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Bosnian Beast suffered a gruesome leg injury almost a year ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Almost a year after suffering a gruesome broken leg, Jusuf Nurkic is slated to make his season debut with the Portland Trail Blazers on March 15.

The Blazers will be at home against Houston in a nationally-televised Sunday afternoon game.

KOIN 6 News will have more information soon.