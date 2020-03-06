Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic back from injury on March 15

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Almost a year after suffering a gruesome broken leg, Jusuf Nurkic is slated to make his season debut with the Portland Trail Blazers on March 15.
The Blazers will be at home against Houston in a nationally-televised Sunday afternoon game.
