Blazers’ Jusuf Nurkic back from injury on March 15

The Bosnian Beast suffered a gruesome leg injury almost a year ago

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Almost a year after suffering a gruesome broken leg, Jusuf Nurkic is slated to make his season debut with the Portland Trail Blazers on March 15.

The Blazers will be at home against Houston in a nationally-televised Sunday afternoon game.

