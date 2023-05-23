"The Luckiest Guy in the World" will premiere on ESPN on Tuesday, June 6 at 5 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Trail Blazers legend will be featured in an ESPN 30 for 30 documentary next month.

“The Luckiest Guy in the World,” a four-part sports documentary about the life and career of Bill Walton will premiere on ESPN on Tuesday, June 6 at 5 p.m.

One of the main features of the documentary is about Walton leading the Blazers to their lone NBA championship in 1977. Walton averaged 18.5 points, 19 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the series and was named NBA Finals MVP.

The film also features Walton’s days as a high school phenom in San Diego, his dominant tenure at UCLA and his NBA career that was cut short due to injuries. It also has commentary from Walton and his family, Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Lionel Hollins, Jack Ramsay, Artis Gilmore, World B. Free, Ralph Lawler, Brent Musburger, Robert Parish, Kevin McHale and more.

The first two episodes will air on June 6. Episodes three and four will air on June 13.