Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little clutches his shoulder during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little will miss the rest of the season because of a left shoulder injury that requires surgery.

Little was injured in the fourth quarter of Portland’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 25. The team announced he will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum on Tuesday.

Little appeared in 42 games this season for the Blazers, with 23 starts. He averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds.