PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Tuesday Joe Cronin will have the interim label removed and will take over as the general manager permanently.

Cronin was promoted to fill the interim general manager position in December 2021 after the former general manager, Neil Olshey, was fired for violating the organization’s code of conduct.

The team reportedly offered Cronin a four year deal as general manager.

“Joe has shown in his short time as interim GM that he is more than ready to continue leading the front office,” said Jody Allen, Portland Trail Blazers Chair. “We remain excited for the future of Trail Blazers basketball with Joe and Chauncey driving a cohesive plan to build an even more competitive and winning roster.”

Cronin has been with the team since 2006 when he started as a basketball operations intern, and has held various positions since.