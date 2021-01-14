Blazers fall to Pacers, lose Nurkic with fractured wrist

Sports

No word on how long Nurkic will be gone

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, drives to the basket toward Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, right, and center Myles Turner, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Portland Trail Blazers 111-87.

Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points and seven assists for the Pacers, who improved to 4-1 on the road this season and snapped an 11-game losing streak in Portland. Indiana led by 25 in the second quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard each scored 22 for the Blazers.

The loss was costly: During the third quarter, center Jusuf Nurkic could be seen holding his right wrist after swiping at the ball, before falling on it during the third quarter.

At a timeout he went to to the locker room and did not return. The Trail Blazers later announced he had sustained a fracture.

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, right, passes the ball away from Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss