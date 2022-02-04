Blazers plan to trade Powell and Covington, sources tell ESPN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Trail Blazers are planning to say goodbye to Norman Powell and Robert Covington in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to a tweet from ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski says sources told ESPN the Clippers are trading Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a future second-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for Norman Powell and Robert Covington.

He said that the second-round pick will be in 2025 via the Detroit Pistons.

The Portland Trail Blazers acquired Normal Powell from the Toronto Raptors on March 25, 2021 in exchange for Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr. The team then re-signed him in August. Former General Manager Neil Olshey said at the time that “Re-signing Norm was a priority this offseason.”

The team originally acquired forward Robert Covington from the Houston Rockets on Nov. 22, 2020 in exchange for Trevor Ariza, the draft rights to Isaiah Stewart and a conditional future first round pick.

Powell is averaging more than 18 points per game and has a three-point shooting percentage of over 40 percent.

Covington’s average this season is 7.6 points per game and a three-point average of 34.3 percent.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.