Blazers restart: On the bubble in the bubble

Referee Tony Brown blows his whistle, which is covered by a small cloth bag, during an NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Portland Trail Blazers in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Sunday, July 26, 2020. NBA referees have added a baggie to their standard whistles for games at the NBA restart, in the interest of safety to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The bags work to catch any spittle that may emanate from a referee’s mouth or whistle when being used. (AP Photos/Tim Reynolds)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers are back in action for their first official game of the NBA restart when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies inside the bubble in Orlando.

The Blazers will play 8 seeding games to try and get to a play-in game and make the playoffs. So far they’ve lost all 3 scrimmages they’ve played.

Damian Lillard, who missed the last 2 scrimmages with foot pain, is expected to play.

The game begins at 1 p.m.