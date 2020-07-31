Blazers restart: On the bubble in the bubble

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers are back in action for their first official game of the NBA restart when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies inside the bubble in Orlando.
The Blazers will play 8 seeding games to try and get to a play-in game and make the playoffs. So far they’ve lost all 3 scrimmages they’ve played.
Damian Lillard, who missed the last 2 scrimmages with foot pain, is expected to play.
The game begins at 1 p.m.
