Blazers squander 20 point lead, fall to Bulls

by: The Associated Press

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after a foul in the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Moda Center on January 05, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Coby White had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the short-handed Chicago Bulls downed the Portland Trail Blazers 111-108.

Otto Porter Jr. added 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won four of their last five games.

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Damian Lillard had 24 points and nine assists.

The Blazers led by as many as 20 points early in the game but the Bulls chipped away at the lead before pulling in front in the final quarter.

CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers reacts after his three point basket against the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter at Moda Center on January 05, 2021 in Portland (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images))

