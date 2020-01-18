Blazers trade Bazemore, Tolliver to Kings for Ariza, Gabriel, Swanigan

Left: Anthony Tolliver, Right: Kent Bazemore. (Photos: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly traded forwards Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver to the Sacramento Kings, in addition to giving away two second-round draft picks.

In return, the Blazers will get Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel, and Caleb Swanigan, ESPN reported Saturday.

The deal will also reportedly save the Blazers $12.3 million and cuts the luxury tax bill in half.

