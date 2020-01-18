Blazers trade Bazemore, Tolliver to Kings for Ariza, Gabriel, Swanigan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly traded forwards Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver to the Sacramento Kings, in addition to giving away two second-round draft picks.
In return, the Blazers will get Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel, and Caleb Swanigan, ESPN reported Saturday.
The deal will also reportedly save the Blazers $12.3 million and cuts the luxury tax bill in half.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.