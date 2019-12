San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Wesley Johnson (33) as he tries to score during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have waived forward Pau Gasol.

The player tweeted that he will focus his time on rehabilitation. He will reportedly stay in Portland.

As of today, I will no longer be a member of the @TrailBlazers player roster, so I can focus all my energy on my rehabilitation. 📹💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/JlXWJ73B23 — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) November 20, 2019

Hard to see Pau Gasol leave #RipCity without ever stepping on the court in uniform.



But makes sense for both the team, and sounds like for Gasol as well https://t.co/1yK6vQGCS4 — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) November 20, 2019

He was sent to the Blazers during the offseason but never played due to an injury.