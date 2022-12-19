PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The University of Oregon football team’s starting quarterback Bo Nix is returning for another season, the program announced Sunday.

“Bo Is Back.” Those are the three words Oregon Football used to share the news of Nix’s return in 2023.

In an interview a few days before the announcement, Nix said the main thing making his decision on whether to stay at Oregon or enter the NFL draft so difficult was his draft stock. He said it was all over the board.

The lower the round, the lower the pay.

The news Sunday shows he decided to go with the sure thing with the hope of positioning himself better for the draft after one more season with the Ducks.

In the video announcement Oregon Football posted, Nix said, “There’s nothing like a Saturday in Autzen Stadium in front of the best fans in college football. There’s nothing like playing for my coaches and going to battle with my teammates. There’s nothing like being an Oregon Duck. For 2023, I’m back.”

Nix was a three-year starter at Auburn University before transferring to Oregon in the offseason before the 2022 season. When Nix joined the team, he was 22 and one of the oldest players on the team.

Nix is allowed to play a fifth college football season thanks to the NCAA waiver that gave players a free year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.